Marius Syvanen “Suomi Sojourn” by Habitat

February 4, 2021 By

Habitat Pro Marius Syvanen’s latest video part features clips from around the world and rare insight into the life of Suomi Bob as he makes the most of a unforeseen pandemic staycation in the homeland.

LTG
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS