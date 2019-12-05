Mark Frolich and Dennis Laass, A Lousy Double Trouble Part 2

December 5, 2019 By

A Lousy Double Trouble Part 2 is a follow up to the first one we did back in 2017. Last time we brought out the part on Dennis’ birthday (October 16) when he turned 41. A bit more than two years have past now and Dennis hasn’t slowed down a bit and I’m stoked we had enough sessions together to be able to get another double-part done.—Mark Frolich

Mark Frolich
Photo Credit: Fabien Ponsero
Mark Frolich. Gap to frontside noseslide in Alicante, Spain.

 

 

