Martin Atanasov, COvideo Part

December 7, 2020 By

Marti Atanasov from Sofia, Bulgaria hasn’t let the deep freeze winters or haggard street terrain of the capital city stop him from getting really good, really fast.
His first full part aims to start him on the road to getting hooked up and traveling throughout the Balkans and beyond.

LTG
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS