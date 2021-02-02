@meetatbenjys x Vague

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dan Magee’s legendary raw tapes show a much quieter London back in 97 & 98.

John Rattray, Scott Palmer and Colin Kennedy hit the Shell Centre… a tiny Nick Jensen sessions Paternoster Square… Paul Shier gets busy at the infamous White Wall bank… Palmer gives the Euston area a good seeing to… Rattray closes with some classic clips at SOAS and a desolate Southbank.

This video accompanies Dan Magee’s ‘Meet at Benjys: Then and Now Interview’ by Tom Pickard over at Vaguemag.com.

Filmed by: Dan Magee