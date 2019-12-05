MemoryScreen #17 Arto Saari
Memory Screen: A retrospective video project featuring all your favorite skaters mixed to some classic skate tunes.
#17 Arto Saari
Ever since Menikmati, Arto’s held it down. We love how controlled he looks on everything, if it’s a big handrail or a huge switch tre over a pyramid.
