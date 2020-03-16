MemoryScreen #18 Karl Watson

March 16, 2020 By

Karl always has a unique approach to his skating. From pioneering in doing tricks “the hard way” to taking his switch tricks to handrails, he definitely made his mark on skateboarding. On top of that he’s the nicest guy ever and his style is unreal and unique to this day. Enjoy!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS