MemoryScreen #20 Brent Atchley

August 3, 2020 By

Brent took the world by storm with his fresh and unique style, skating lots of transition. His two Element parts, released pretty quickly after each other, definitely put him on the map. Although it may look like he disappeared from the scene soon after, there’s plenty of new footage of him!

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS