MemoryScreen #25 Marc Johnson

“For this 25th remix video, I have something special lined up. One of the all time best technicians, Marc Johnson. The perfect example of how to skate, executing all the tricks in the best possible way, innovating, and most important, making it look all so magical! I would always envision his skating while trying to learn tricks.

This remix is heavily inspired by Transworld/Crailtap/Tiltmode video’s, which had a huge impact on me growing up. first song is MJ’s song in Modus Operandi (Built to Spill – The Plan). Second song is from Tiltmode’s Man Down, the opener part of Paul Sharpe. Ladytron – The Way That I Found You”