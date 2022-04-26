Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A skateboarding film featuring Kevin Klemme, Evan Mansolillo, Sam Curran, Kyle Geary, Sean Egan and more. METALBORO Vol. 2 Presented by @worldindustries & @allineedskate Film/Edit: Sam Curran 2019-2022

