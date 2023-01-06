Michael Bell Presents: ***555*** CONNECTED SK8 TAPE

January 6, 2023

A hip hop journey through (mostly) LA and NYC.

STARRING : Cameron Shepard, Joshua Borgogni, Sierra Fellers, Isiah Igbineweka, Spencer Semien, Moose, Antonio Evans, Brent Menchaca, Andrew Valencia, Greg Valencia, Ron Hawkins, Alyjah, Leo Zelada, Judson Farhat, Hadrian Carter, Bryan Figueroa, Martin Garcia, Tony Sanchez, Joey Hilbert, Joshua Willard, Jahzeal Bell, Korion, Ken Young, Neeeze, Alber Leandro, Alef Rodrigues, William Truta, Ryan Connors, Will Gabourel, Lex & Michael Bell.

