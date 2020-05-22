Mike Carroll | Modus Operandi + Lakai Carroll Re-Release

May 22, 2020 By

With the Lakai re-releasing the Carroll this week, we thought it was a perfect time to revisit Mike’s classic part from 2000’s Modus Operandi in which he’s wearing said shoe. Sit back and enjoy.

Video by Ty Evans

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS