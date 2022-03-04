Miles Griptape Week In Texas

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miles™️ spent a week in Texas with Tom Knox, Shane O’neill, Rowan Zorilla, Eric Koston, Nik Stain and Louie Lopez. Video and edit by east coast Miles™️ filmer Johnny Wilson.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!