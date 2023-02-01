Miles Silvas and Jonathan Perez Rip San Francisco Spots In This New Edit

Miles Silvas is the vet from Sacto and Jonathan Perez is a newer pro living in The City. The two adidas (and Mob Grip) teamriders linked up for a little promo clip in SF recently that took them from the “island” to Pier 7 to the newly revamped Waller ledges.

Normally for a little fluff-piece clip for your griptape sponsor, skaters might take it easy and just put out some filler clips. But not these two—looks like they fed off each other and they filmed straight up video part tricks.



It ain’t always easy dodging rain and fog in San Francisco, but Miles and Jonathan Perez made quick work of these famous spots. Damn, that new Waller street plaza looks dope!