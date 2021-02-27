Mirando Al Cielo | Madrid Skateboarding

February 27, 2021 By

Filmed in Madrid in Summer 2020.
Featuring: Claudio De Feudis, Israel Granado, James Munk, Manuel Stiefvater, Jamal Farruk, Borja Santiago, Oskar Helgason, Juli Calafat, Rafa Cort, Felipe Bartolomé, Ben Skrzypek, Joaquín Ródenas, Said Lamchachti.
Music: Los Chavis- “Mirando al cielo”

