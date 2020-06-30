Mission Statement Episode 18: Carl Aikens

If you haven’t taken notice of Carl Aikens’s rising star over the past year, then you haven’t been paying attention. The Chicago-by-way-of-Santa Clarita native has been getting a ton of coverage since transplanting to Brooklyn last summer. He linked up with Naquan Rollings of Gang Corp fame, and dropped a heavy clip that firmly planted him on our collective radar. This was followed up with his Chocolate introduction in January, and more footage in the brand’s T.O.N.Y. tour video shortly after.

