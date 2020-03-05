Moonscapes of Montana

Have you ever dreamed of skating on the moon? Well, thanks to Jeff Ament, his Montana Pool Service and the Montana Skatepark Association, now you can make that happen.

Over the past five years, Jeff’s home state of Montana has amassed several unique skateparks across it’s expansive territory which possess the look and feel of moonscapes. Each of them are joined together with open-faced bowls, rolling hips, moguls, pockets, pool block and plenty of transfer lines. Like modernized snake runs, these free-range skateparks lower the barrier of entry for the groms and upstarts and allow all generations of skaters to enjoy themselves freely. Plan a road trip to the “Big Sky” state with your crew. Summer’s coming!

•#moonscapesofmontana #montanapoolservice