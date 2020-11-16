moorland

moorland is a new video from Orwellian World Landscape; documenting a week-long skate trip around the rural SouthWest and featuring skateboarding from Al Hodgson, Alfie Williams, Ash Humphrey, Cal Dawson, Dougie George, Harrison Woolgar, Jimmy Silver, Matt Ransom, Phil Russell, Rupert Rose-Antoine, Russ Heideman and Stevie Thompson. Film/Edit: Al Hodgson

