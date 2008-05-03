More Dudes!

May 3, 2008

You saw the first DVS Dudes, Dudes, Dudes teaser, now here’re two more for your eyeballs. Keep counting the days ’til May 5… that’s when you can pick up the full-lengther for FREE!

