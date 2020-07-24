Mosaic Bearings, “Yo, u want a coffe?”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Javier Sarmiento, Tylers Surrey, Brayan Albarenga, Fran Molina, and more Mosaic riders, skating in San Sebastian, Spain. You gotta go if you’ve never been!

