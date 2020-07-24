Mosaic Bearings, “Yo, u want a coffe?”

Javier Sarmiento, Tylers Surrey, Brayan Albarenga, Fran Molina, and more Mosaic riders, skating in San Sebastian, Spain. You gotta go if you’ve never been!

LTG
