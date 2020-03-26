Muerte Skateboards Full Length From Peru

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Our friends from Peru at Muerte Skateboards recently released their full-length video entitled “Extincion” and it’s great. Gnarly skating, good music, and crusty spots. It’s got all the right ingredients. Enjoy.

