Myles Rushforth, FUNERAL Part

February 4, 2020 By

Barnsley’s most productive and maximum purveyor of style, Myles Rushforth has yet another banger of a part out through Baghead Crew’s latest full length feature FUNERAL (cameo from fellow Barnsley head Jack Heckleton). Secret best mates, Forde Brookefield and Myles have been terrorizing the streets. Cop it here

