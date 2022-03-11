Natural High by Elenex and Friends

March 11, 2022

Elenex has been working on this new project highlighting some of the local skaters in its community. These guys worked hard, so check it out!

A full length video by Elenex skateboards
Filmed & Edited by Nick Cohen

Skaters:
Kenny Schmidt
Benji Miler
Bobby Lunetta
Evrit Lunetta

