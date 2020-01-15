Natural Koncept, Steady Creepin’ | Full Length Video

Natural Koncept’s crew spent the past three years fiilming throughout the States as well as Colombia, Spain, Denmark, Turkey and the Dominican Republic.
Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, TalKual and Carlo Carezzano star in NK’s sixth full length film. After premieres in NYC and Fredericksburg, Virginia it’s finally live!

