New Balance Australia | Gazette

August 30, 2021 By

Filmed predominantly in Sydney, Australia, featuring Jack Paterson, Sean Ryan, and appearances by Riwaz Kazi, Jett Stanton, Aidan Ouma-Machio, Cody Riley, Tyrone Sutherland, and Karl Dorman. Watch on as the lads make their mark on some of Australia’s most iconic, and unexposed spots, with a few laughs in between.

LTG
