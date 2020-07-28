New World Underground, Medium in Budapest

In October 2019, Canadian skateboard magazine Medium hand-picked some of their favorite skaters and organized a trip to visit Rios Crew in Budapest, Hungary. Soon after, Will Jivcoff and Joel Watamaniuk at Medium took the difficult decision to stop printing. Grey was offered the photos and video from the trip.

Featuring: Mika Germond, Ty Beall, Samu Karvonen, Jeff Srnec, Scott Balkwill and Mátyás Ricsi.