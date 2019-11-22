Nike SB and Soulland | FRI.day 003

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulland meets The Blazer Mid for Nike SB.

Presenting FRI.day 003: For the third and final installment of the “FRI.day” collab series, SB’s Euro crew brought the hiss and slither to Japan in classic FRI.day fashion.

Featuring: Karsten, Hjalte, Ville, Axel, Hugo, Jan, and Koston.