Nike SB Australia | Welcome to Melbourne | Extras

The Oz crew put in work for 2020’s Welcome To Melbourne video. Featuring Ben Lawrie, Noah Nayef, Corey Young, Nick Boserio, Jack O’Grady, Rowan Davis, Anthony Mapstone, Riley Pavey, and Raph Langslow.

