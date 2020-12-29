Nike SB Australia | Welcome to Melbourne

Ben Lawrie welcomes the Nike SB Australia team to his hometown of Melbourne, Vic. Jack O’Grady, Rowan Davis, Noah Nayef, recent transplant Riley Pavey, and a slew of others wreak havoc on the city. Brass returns home while Aussie legend Anthony Mapstone holds his own among the new kids on the block. Even Malto makes an appearance. Welcome to Melbourne.

Featuring:
Riley Pavey
Corey Young
Raph Langslow
Jack O’Grady
Hayley Wilson
Harry McEvoy
Max Couling
Sean Malto
Kieran Woolley
Noah Nayef
Rowan Davis
Sam Sutton
Anthony Mapstone
Ben Lawrie
Nick Boserio
Harry Clark

Filmed and Edited by Geoff Campbell

