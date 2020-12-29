Nike SB Australia | Welcome to Melbourne

Ben Lawrie welcomes the Nike SB Australia team to his hometown of Melbourne, Vic. Jack O’Grady, Rowan Davis, Noah Nayef, recent transplant Riley Pavey, and a slew of others wreak havoc on the city. Brass returns home while Aussie legend Anthony Mapstone holds his own among the new kids on the block. Even Malto makes an appearance. Welcome to Melbourne.

Featuring:

Riley Pavey

Corey Young

Raph Langslow

Jack O’Grady

Hayley Wilson

Harry McEvoy

Max Couling

Sean Malto

Kieran Woolley

Noah Nayef

Rowan Davis

Sam Sutton

Anthony Mapstone

Ben Lawrie

Nick Boserio

Harry Clark

Filmed and Edited by Geoff Campbell