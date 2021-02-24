Nike SB | Carpet Company

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From Dubai with love. The habibis at Carpet Company head to the UAE with Mason Padilla, Quinn Batley, Karim Abdul Callender, and Rashad Murray.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!