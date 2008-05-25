Nike SB Demo In Washington

May 25, 2008

Here’s a little footage of the Nike SB demo and a few clips from the best trick. In order of appearance: P-Rod, Justin Brock, Mikey Burton, Theotis Beasley, Chet Childress, Daniel Shimizu, Andrew Langi, Dustin Montie, Tony Tave, Spencer Hamilton, Walker Ryan, Josh Gunnerson, Freddie Tan, Tyler Bledsoe, Josh Anderson, and Corey Kennedy. Filmed and edited by Harry Chippas.

