Nike SB | FAUST

September 6, 2022 By

New York-based and world-renowned, graffiti artist Faust’s approach to linework, craft, and scale created a stand-out style. Andrew Wilson, Max Palmer and more put it down for the new dunk.

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS