Gnarhunters | Begging To Be Rad

May 23, 2022

Begging to be rad in Puerto Rico with Gnarhunters. Elissa Steamer, Nicole Hause, Jake Anderson, Leticia Bufoni, Eric Koston, and Mason Silva suit up in the Dunk Low by Gnarhunters to hit PR breaks, crusty DIYs, and avoid getting tagged by the @kookoftheday.

 

