Nike SB x Grateful Dead

Elissa Steamer and Simon Jensen shred the Dead’s hometown of SF; Pedro Attenborough, Pierre Leze and Jose “Sixas” Vivero keep on truckin’ in Barcelona; and Ryuhei Kitazume tunes in from Tokyo to the tune of the Dead’s “Cumberland Blues” 2/21/71 from Workingman’s Dead 50th Anniversary Edition.

The Orange colorway of the Grateful Dead Dunk is available July 18 at FTC San Francisco. The Yellow will hit July 24th on SNKRS and select skateshops, with the Green hitting select skateshops the same day.