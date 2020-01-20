Nike SB | Hopefuls and Nopefuls

The Hopefuls & Nopefuls got in the van and did some damage across these great States and even Canada. “Winning a contest and doing miles in the van are two different skill sets, and whether you’re out for gold or pulling back cold gold, it’s all just skateboarding with your friends in the end. No mailbox, gas station, park or airport is safe when you put this crew together and hit the road in the lead up to Tokyo. From Texas to Toronto, featuring Yuto Horigome, Grant Taylor, Nyjah Huston, Ishod Wair, Hayley Wilson, Donovon Piscopo and Nicole Hause. Round 2 coming soon. Meet the crew here.