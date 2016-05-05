Nike SB, How To Backside 50-50 with Nick Boserio

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn the nuances of one of skateboarding’s fundamentals as Nike SB pro Nick Boserio takes us through the backside 50-50.

