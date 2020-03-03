Nike SB | Inverted With Lance | Donovon Piscopo

Beyond being one of the best to drop a hand on the coping, Lance Mountain has one of the biggest personalities in skateboarding. In Inverted With Lance, we get him together with up-and-comers and fellow legends to cruise around, visit local shops and favorite spots. In this episode, Lance meets up with one of the best of the new breed, the ever-stylish Donovon Piscopo. Watch as they skate old stomping grounds, talk SoCal park history and see if Donny can pull off an invert of his own.