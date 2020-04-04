Nike SB | Isle Skateboards

The Isle lads for Nike SB.

“The project started with an age-old photographic printing technique know as cyanotype in which exposing photosensitive paper or canvas to sunlight produces a cyan blue image.

Myself, Casper Brooker and Chris Jones wanted to find a texture that suited Isle’s aesthetic. We also thought it would be cool to reference sunlight and how important it is for skateboarding. Ironically, we filmed the accompanying video from November to February in the UK with very little sun.

The video has become a new development in Jacob Harris’s work. In this piece we experience a surreal portrait of what exists before and after the action.” – Isle co-founder Nick Jensen

The Blazer Mid by Isle is available exclusively in skate shops Saturday, April 4. Hit up your local shop for webstore launch details or curb-side pickup where available.

Find a store near you: https://www.nikesb.com/shops