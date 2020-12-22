Nike SB Japan | CITY POP

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bright city lights, classic J-POP synth, and next level skateboarding. With only four months of filming, and a dozen obstacles in the way, the Nike SB Japan crew does their thing in CITY POP.

Featuring Ryo Motohashi, Taihou Tokura, Keyaki Ike, Kenya Okuno, Yuto Horigome, and Ryuhei Kitazume with appearances by Sora Shirai, Issei Morinaka, and Japan legend Toru Yoshida.