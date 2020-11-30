Nike SB Japan | Toyosu Park Chaos Derby

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chaos Derby, hosted by local community brand Chaos Fishing Club, featured Taihou Tokura, Keyaki Ike, Ryuhei Kitazume, Daisuke Ikeda, Ryo Motohashi, Toru Yoshida, and many more.

The Nike SB Japan crew finally christened the Tokyo Sport Playground Skateplaza with a proper, fun ceremony October 13, 2020.

