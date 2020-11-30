Nike SB Japan | Toyosu Park Chaos Derby

November 30, 2020 By

The Nike SB Japan crew finally christened the Tokyo Sport Playground Skateplaza with a proper, fun ceremony October 13, 2020.

The Chaos Derby, hosted by local community brand Chaos Fishing Club, featured Taihou Tokura, Keyaki Ike, Ryuhei Kitazume, Daisuke Ikeda, Ryo Motohashi, Toru Yoshida, and many more.

LTG
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS