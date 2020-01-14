Nike SB Japan | WAMONO

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nike SB Japan presents ‘WAMONO’, featuring a cast of Japan’s finest, including Keyaki Ike, Kenya Okuno, Issei Morinaka, Ryo Motohashi, Yuto Horigome, Taihou Tokura, and Ryuhei Kitazume. Filmed by Daisuke Takahashi, Hidenori Tanaka and Nino Moscardi. Music: Tokyo Ghetto Shamisen.

