Nike SB Japan | WAMONO

Nike SB Japan presents ‘WAMONO’, featuring a cast of Japan’s finest, including Keyaki Ike, Kenya Okuno, Issei Morinaka, Ryo Motohashi, Yuto Horigome, Taihou Tokura, and Ryuhei Kitazume. Filmed by Daisuke Takahashi, Hidenori Tanaka and Nino Moscardi. Music: Tokyo Ghetto Shamisen.

Read up about the team by clicking here.

