Nike SB | Karsten, Deedz, and Jan | Norgesferie

December 7, 2020 By

The great Norwegian summer vacation, known as norgesferie to locals, wrapped up a few months ago. The great Norwegian summer video seen here, also known as Norgesferie, features Karsten Kleppan, Didrik Galasso, Jan Henrik Kongstein, and friends. Enjoy.

