Nike SB | LA Skateparks Edit

The SB team met up to check out what LA’s newest parks have to offer. Featuring Stefan Janoski, Donovon Piscopo, Mason Silva, Grant Taylor, Josh Pall, Jack O’Grady, Carlos Ribeiro, Robert Neil, Guy Mariano, Sean Malto, Eric Koston, Blake Carpenter and Hugo Boserup at Chevy Chase, El Sereno and Lake Street parks.

