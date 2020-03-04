Nike SB | Leo Baker | Orange Label

Music, art, skating. Leo Baker’s creative mind refuses to be defined. Melodies mingle with the sound of urethane wheels on concrete, echoing down hallways and through time. Check out Leo’s Orange Label collection of classics cut in premium materials at NikeSB.com and shop the collection exclusively in skate shops Saturday, March 7.

