Nike SB | MASON

July 15, 2020 By

Although at first glance you might think Mason Silva is all business, he’s developed a reputation for his quiet intensity and almost-obsessive precision. For the drop of his new part, Mason, we talked to fellow teammates, tourmates, friends and family about what makes Mason tick and why good waves are pretty much the only thing that will get him out of bed early in the morning. The Many Sides of Mason Silva.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS