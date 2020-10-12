Nike SB | Max Geronzi

Originally hailing from the south of France but currently residing in Barcelona, Max Geronzi is blessed with some of the most iconic skatespots on the planet. Finding motivation in venturing out into lesser known parts of the city, Max celebrates over 15 years on SB with a new VX part filmed by Mitch Hoxby.

