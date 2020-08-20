Nike SB | MEDICOM TOY

August 20, 2020 By

Since the mid 00’s, MEDICOM TOY has been part of some of the most legendary SB collabs. The MEDICOM TOY Dunk Low OG brings it back with the fat-tongue OG Dunk and keeps it fresh with an all-over hairy leather upper and the signature MEDICOM TOY gold heel tab.

In addition to the Dunk itself, MEDICOM TOY is dropping an ultra-limited set of their famous Be@rbrick toys. Keeping it old-school and going Big in Japan. Check out more.

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

