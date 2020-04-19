Nike SB | Miami | Women’s Trip

Earlier this year some of the Nike SB team met in Tampa then on to Miami for a quick trip. Sarah Meurle, Cata Diaz, Victoria Ruesga, Savannah Headden, and Gabi Mazetto hopped in the van to hit road, explore the streets, and stack clips. Sarah Meurle captured some of the moments between skating to show the real personalities of her tour-mates, which you can see at NikeSB.com.