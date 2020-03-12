Nike SB | Not Here By Luck | Cata Diaz

In the next episode of Not Here By Luck, Nike SB takes to the streets with Cata Diaz in her adoptive city of Barcelona. Originally from Valparaiso, a Chilean port city, skateboarding wasn’t the easiest path for Cata. “Where I come from we didn’t even have a skatepark when I started skating. We had to make our own ledge, our own flat bar.” Watch the film and discover how Cata is establishing herself as one of the most exciting female skaters of the moment.