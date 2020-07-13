Nike SB | Not Here By Luck | Kate Shengeliya

Despite the fact that it gets below freezing for months out of the year, Moscow has been quietly building a scene for mind-blowing skateboarders for quite some time now. Wasted Talent visited the hard-charging, fearless Kate Shengeliya on her home turf, cruised the streets of Russia’s capital city, checked out her favorite spots, and talked about why she’s more afraid of “unfinished business” than she is of a little pain.