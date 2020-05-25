Nike SB | Not Here By Luck | Rianne Evans

Growing up, UK-based Rianne Evans forged her own path as a young female skater in her native Bristol. Linking up with Josie Millard when she moved to Brighton, Rianne found support to drive her skateboarding to new heights. Now, fresh off the all-female Aphrodite tour with fellow SB skaters Sarah Meurle, Cata Diaz and Agata Halikoswka, Rianne is bringing her infectious, positive energy back to the next generation of female skaters. In this episode of Not Here By Luck, Wasted Talent and Rianne cruise around Brighton, link up with Josie and get lost on the tube.